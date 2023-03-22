Midweek Showers, Gusty and Warmer Thursday

Wednesday morning showers will fade but clouds will linger, expect highs in the mid 50s. With a warm front lifting north overnight lows will hover in the 50s, possibly rising a few degrees. A gusty (30 to 40+ mph) south/southwest wind kicks in Thursday and highs will soar well above normal, into the low to mid 70s. That warm front slowly settles south again with a cold front briefly stretching out and stalling, setting us up for rounds of showers, strong storms and heavy rain heading into the weekend. We could see a band of 2" to 4" across the Ohio River valley with the highest totals over southern Indiana and northern Kentucky and increasingly lower totals as you head from the Bluegrass into southeastern Kentucky. Flooding will be possible.