Midweek warmup arrives

Our midweek warmup continues, with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s on Wednesday. A few of us might see a shower or two in the afternoon. Tuesday was a very seasonal day, as highs stayed in the mid-50s. Overnight, we will fall to the lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs near 70 here in Lexington and in the lower 70s south of Richmond. Our chances of rain do increase, as we could see a couple of isolated showers in the afternoon. By Thursday, we return to the 80s, with chances of scattered storms in the morning. A strong cold front will pass on Friday morning, bringing much cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the stronger side. By the weekend, quieter and colder weather arrives.