Mild with More Showers Tuesday

Tuesday is trending cloudy, mild and wet with more rain showers developing as low-pressure spins across the Commonwealth. Highs will stay well above normal, in the mid to upper 50s in the Bluegrass and low 60s southeast. Much colder air wraps in behind the departing system and a final shot of rain to snow showers will develop overnight into Wednesday morning with scattered snow showers possible later in the day. Minor to light accumulation is possible, especially along I-75 into eastern counties with some slick spots on the roads. Highs will crash to the the 30s midweek and stay there Thursday.