Milder and Windier Through Midweek

We have sunshine on the way Tuesday and a gusty (20-30 mph) southerly wind will drive highs back into the 40s. Around average but not exactly warm... when you compare it to where we're headed later this week, go ahead and call it warm! We're still in the 40s Wednesday with increasing clouds, this is the last quiet day before a round of winter weather is followed by a brief but significant wave of Arctic air. Expect a brief mix over to accumulating snow late Thursday, lighter west and higher east with the Bluegrass splitting the difference. Lexington hasn't picked up more than a trace of snow so far this season. The coldest air of the season clamps down to start the weekend but we'll recover quickly with a late weekend rain chance brewing.