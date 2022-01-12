We're trending partly sunny and a little milder midweek. Lexington's average high Wednesday is 42° and we'll top out in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front with limited moisture will ramp up cloud cover Thursday and spark a few afternoon rain showers that could briefly transition to a few snow showers later in the evening. We're dry and colder with highs back in the 30s Friday. All eyes are on a developing wave of low pressure that could throw more snow our way this weekend. There's still considerable uncertainty in the low track with the potential this far out for significant snowfall... or hardly anything at all. Plan for the chance for accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday with more details to come as we get closer to the weekend.