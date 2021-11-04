Milder This Weekend

Our early November big chill slowly loosens its grip this weekend and with high pressure ridging in we have beautiful fall days ahead! Thursday will end up partly to mostly sunny with below normal highs around 50°. We're down in the upper 20s to around freezing again for a frosty Friday morning but since the last two mornings have been at or below freezing, we won't see another freeze warning issued. Sunshine abounds into the weekend with highs slowly climbing from the low 50s Friday to mid 60s Saturday and eventually topping out around 60° Sunday. Expect perfect football weather for the Cats out at Kroger Field Saturday evening.