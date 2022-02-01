Significant Winter Storm Still Taking Aim Later this Week

Enjoy our last day off from active weather with partly sunny skies and well above average highs in the 50s Tuesday. A significant and impactful winter storm is still gearing up to hit the Ohio Valley Wednesday through Friday. We'll start off with rain (heavy at times) Wednesday with highs in the 40s, that rain will continue overnight with lows around 40°. A front will sag south through the day Thursday with mixed precipitation (freezing rain and sleet) developing through the day as temperatures drop into the 30s. The highest threat for significant ice accumulation leading to hazardous travel remains across northern Kentucky along the Ohio River and into southern Indiana. We'll wrap it up with Friday morning snow showers as the system finally departs and colder air comes crashing in early in the weekend. A winter storm watch is in effect for the Bluegrass, along and north of I-64 Thursday to Friday morning.

