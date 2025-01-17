Milder with Some Sun Friday

Buckle up! We have a weekend with big changes on the way. We'll start it off partly to mostly sunny and mild Friday with above normal highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain is likely overnight into Saturday morning. Both should help continue getting rid of the lingering ice and snow. Saturday will see highs falling from the 40s early in the day to the 30s later on, watch for rain to snow showers in the afternoon. A few snow showers and flurries will hang on Sunday as the Arctic front ushers in the coldest air of the season for early next week. MLK day looks frigid with highs in the teens and low 20s and lows in the single digits (potentially subzero) Monday through midweek.