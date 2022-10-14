Minimal Rain Chance This Weekend

We're in for a pretty good weekend with just a couple of issues to keep an eye on. Friday will be mostly sunny, windy and dry. A fire weather warning remains in effect from Lexington, west/southwest. Low humidity and a gusty southwest wind could rapidly push fires out of control, outdoor burning is discouraged. A cold front will track south overnight, aside from a wind shift and isolated showers it will pass quietly. Saturday looks good for tailgating and that evening game at Kroger Field as the Cats take on the Bulldogs. Another cold front Sunday will spark a few showers but also serve as the leading edge of significantly colder air that will filter in with a dominant Canadian high next week. This will be our coldest air of the season with highs bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s and multiple morning with frost/freeze potential.