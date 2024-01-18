Mixed Precipitation Over to Accumulating Snow Late Thursday, Friday

Here comes another round of winter weather, and this one will be mixed and messier at onset. Stay weather aware! Expect a cloudy Thursday with precipitation ramping up later in the day. A push of warm air aloft and highs in the 30s will provide a chance for light freezing rain and drizzle, mainly south of I-64 Thursday evening. An Arctic front ushers in much colder air overnight with a changeover to more accumulating snow. We're looking at a snowfall range from 1" to 2" across the Bluegrass and eastern counties with pockets of 2" to 3" possible. We'll see lower totals south. A winter weather advisory is in effect. Watch for icy, slick and potentially snow covered, hazardous roads overnight through the Friday morning commute. Highs will drop back to the 20s Friday with single digit lows Saturday morning. Frigid, Arctic air dominates again this weekend but next week is trending much warmer with a winter thaw on the way.

