Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

MLK Day Showers Hold off until Late Monday

Unsettled but Above Normal Weather through Midweek
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 4:01 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 04:01:02-05

MLK Day is trending unsettled but we should be able to hold most of the rain off until late in the day. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the Freedom March with a chance for showers developing closer to the evening commute. More widespread rain will develop Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Highs will reach the low 50s Monday, top out around 60° Tuesday and repeat that pattern Wednesday into Thursday with another round of showers and the potential for heavy rain midweek.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community