Moist Turkey Day

The long holiday weekend is upon us, and with it our weather is shaping up overall on the cool side. It's not going to be perfect with rain likely on Thanksgiving and a pretty good chance on Sunday, but neither should slow you down. In between, it's looking reasonably chilly . For tonight, the clouds will be increasing and it won't be nearly as cold as the last few nights with lows in the upper 30s. Your Thanksgiving is looking cloudy and wet with periods of rain peaking midday. Highs will be held down to the upper 40s.

