Monday Morning Showers and Storms Head East

The cold front that sparked scattered showers and t-showers Monday morning will be east and out of here later in the day. Expect decreasing clouds and cooler, more comfortable (less humid) air filtering in behind it. Highs will top out around or slightly above normal, in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be another nice day, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. From midweek on it gets a little more muddled with multiple fronts getting hung up across the Ohio Valley. More showers and storms are likely Wednesday with a daily chance for active weather through the end of the week. Highs will spike well into the 80s again Thursday and Friday before cooling back down for the weekend.