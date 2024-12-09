Monday Morning Showers Fade but Clouds Linger

Monday morning rain showers fade and we'll be left with a cloudy and mild afternoon, expect highs in the mid to upper 50s with low 60s possible down south. Another round of showers will develop overnight and continue Tuesday as low pressure spins across the Commonwealth with highs remaining in the 50s. Watch for a brief round of rain to snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We could see minor to light accumulation most likely over eastern counties, leading to slick roads conditions Wednesday morning as much colder air crashes in. Highs will fall to the 30s midweek.