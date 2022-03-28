Monday Starts Cold

The calendar says late March, but the lows tonight would do January proud with lows in the teens and low 20s which is a hard freeze. There is a danger to a few of the more tender plants that may be a bit ahead of schedule. Sunshine returns Monday, but so does the chill with highs just in the mid and upper 40s, which is more like February.

Tuesday will see a warm front assemble to our south and increase our cloud cover. A passing shower is a chance, but a small one with highs just around 50, still 10 degrees below normal. A major spring storm will spiral up on Wednesday to our west. For us, a huge spike in temperatures will arrive on very strong southwesterly winds with highs surging into the mid 70s. Strong storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, which will still be in the 60s.

Another cool down, but not as dramatic, will arrive for Friday and into next weekend.