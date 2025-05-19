More Active Weather Inbound

We're starting off the work week with a rising chance for active weather. Expect partly sunny skies Monday with near normal highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers and isolated storms will fire in the afternoon, mainly west/southwest closer to a warm front that will lift north Tuesday. There is a low chance for a few strong to severe storms west near I-65 Monday but a more significant threat builds Tuesday. Watch for severe storms in the afternoon and evening with damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Another day to stay weather aware! Much cooler, drier air follows midweek with below normal highs in the 60s that will stay with us through early this weekend.