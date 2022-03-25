More Cold And Maybe Some Snow

After another cool day the last thing we want to hear about is a reinforcing cold front arriving, but that's exactly what's happening tonight. It'll be accompanied by a few light rain showers and it'll stay breezy. Eventually the overnight lows are heading down to the low 30s. Tomorrow will be a split day around the area. To the north and east it'll be mainly cloudy with a few mixed snow and rain showers coming through and temperatures may not get out of the 30s. To the south and west, it'll be a partly to mostly sunny day with highs still brisk, in the low and mid 40s.

LEX 18

Sunday is looking partly to mostly sunny and after a cold start in the mid 20's we'll only rebound into the mid 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal. We'll continue to be influenced by this March version of the Polar Vortex into Monday with a mostly sunny sky we'll still be just in the mid 40's.

By Tuesday a warm front will be assembling to our south and begin to pass by. It's speed will determine if our temperatures can take a big leap or not. For now, we're saying scattered showers and highs back into the 50's.

LEX 18

A major spring storm will gather in the Plains on Wednesday and eventually turn into a significant storm maker across the country. For us on Wednesday we're partly to mostly sunny, windy, and very warm with highs at least into the mid 70s. Strong thunderstorms will become possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday we'll still top out in the 60's.

The next batch of cold air arrives late next week.

