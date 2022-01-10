More Cold Coming With Perhaps Weekend Snow

It's something we're getting used to, but lows in the teens are still a pretty big deal for us, and we're going to see more of that Tuesday morning with lows in the low and mid teens. Make sure your pets are taken care of and you may want to leave a drip in the faucet with this kind of cold. There will be some moderation later this week, but that will just take us back to normal, which is highs in the 40s. We're also looking at the potential for more weekend snow!