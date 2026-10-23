More great fall weather to close out the week

Our weather couldn't have been any better than it has been this week across Central and Eastern Kentucky with nearly perfect fall conditions around the area. With a broad area of high pressure in control across the eastern part of the country, we've enjoyed crisp, cool morning followed by plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm afternoons. Friday and the upcoming weekend will be no different.

There are plenty of outdoor activities going on around the area this weekend and the weather should cooperate perfectly. The fall meet wraps up at Keeneland on Saturday and of course Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt at Kroger Field on Saturday night and the weather will be ideal! After a chilly start Saturday with lows in the low 40s, afternoon highs should recover into the low-70s for afternoon highs making for a great day from start to finish.

We'll continue to be on cruise control with our weather into next week with more sunshine and afternoon highs a touch milder into the mid-70s for afternoon highs. Looking down the road with the Breeder's Cup World Championships at Keenland next Friday and Saturday, some of the data is indicating some low end rain chances could creep in by late on Halloween and to kick off November so we'll keep a close eye on that. Have a great weekend!