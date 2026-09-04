More heat as storm chances increase into Labor Day weekend

It's been quite a stretch of early September heat across Central and Eastern Kentucky the last few days and that was capped off by the hottest day of 2026 on Thursday here in Lexington as the afternoon high reached 97°, besting the 96° mark we saw exactly 2 months ago to the day on July 3rd. Unfortunately it will be another day to sweat it out as additional sunshine pushes afternoon highs Friday back into the mid-90s, with heat indices topping the 100° mark again. The Heat Advisory continues for the entire region through 8 PM Friday evening. We could see an isolated storm or two pop up with the afternoon heat but most spots will stay dry.

Heading into Labor Day weekend on Saturday, we've got some changes on the way as the big bubble of high pressure and heat begins to weaken slightly, allowing a frontal system to drift in from the northeast. It's a big day for a number of reasons given all the outdoor holiday plans folks have but it's also Game Day as Kentucky opens the 2026 football against Youngstown State at Kroger Field Saturday at 1pm. The overall forecast is a bit tricky and will be impacted by the timing and placement of the expected scattered storms in the area. The model data isn't synced up with the timing and a later arrival would allow more heat and humidity to stick around. If you are headed to Kroger Field, plan for everything...heat, humidity, and possible storms!

The Heat Advisory has been extended until Saturday at 8 PM for the Bluegrass Region westward due to the potential for heat index values reaching the 100° mark or higher...which is dependent on the storms. Speaking of, The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 severe risk (out of 5) for a good chunk of Central and Eastern Kentucky Saturday (roughly from Lexington down to Somerset and points eastward) with damaging winds being the main threat.

Once the boundary drops to the south, the second half of the holiday weekend looks better with highs into the mid to upper-80s Sunday and Labor Day. Even with a lower end storm chance, humidity levels should be down slightly and it will feel much more comfortable for any outdoor holiday plans! The heat ridge builds back in by the middle part of next week so afternoon highs will run back toward the low-90s by then. Have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend!