More Heat For Friday

The heat wave is peaking this afternoon with highs in the mid/upper 90s and even pushing 100 in a few places. This is a little unusual for a September heat wave because it's also humid so Heat Index numbers are 100+ in many places. With all this heat, remember to hydrate and take it easy.

As hot as it's been, it hasn't been in record territory. However, because of quirk in the day with an unusually low record, Tomorrow actually has a shot at it. However, it will likely be just shy topping out in the mid 90s. It will actually be more humid, so the Heat Index goes above 100 again.

There will be some relief coming this Labor Day Holiday Weekend. Clusters of thunderstorms will begin to arrive as early as Friday afternoon. The best storm chances look to be on Saturday, so you will need to have plan B ready to go. It's not all day rain, and not everyone will see them, but storms will be around to mess up some folk's plans, at least for a while.

The storm chances will decrease, along with the heat and humidity, for the balance of teh holiday weekend.