More heat on the way

Happy Wednesday! Our warmer days will continue through the rest of the workweek. Highs reached in the upper 70s this afternoon as northern Kentucky saw a few showers and rumbles of thunder roll through. This evening will be drier, with temperatures falling to the upper 50s. Heat will continue on Thursday, with highs quickly rising into the lower 80s. Rain chances will increase into the weekend as a cold front will bring showers and storms into Friday evening. The weekend will start wet with a few showers on Saturday and trend drier before an active pattern begins next week.