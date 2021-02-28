More Heavy Rain And Flood Threat

Flood Watches and Warnings are up area wide as more heavy rain will occur this afternoon and evening. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in addition to the earlier heavy rain with many creeks and rivers already near or in flood stages. Several roads have been closed due to high water. NEVER DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD! In addition strong or severe storms with damaging wind gusts in addition to the heavy rain are also possible in the south later today.