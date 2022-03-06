More Heavy Rain And Strong Storms

For most of central Kentucky we've seen rounds of rain and thunderstorms come through Sunday. Some of the rain has been heavy with a corridor of 1 to 3 inches of rain so far in central Kentucky. This sets the stage for a continuing flood threat through this evening and into the day Monday. Strong or even severe storms will be a possibility both this evening and then again through the first half of the day tomorrow. The southern half of the state hit the 70s today. We'll only see temperatures fall into the upper 50s tonight and peak early tomorrow in the low 60's before much colder air pours in and many of us will be in the 40s by the end of the day.

