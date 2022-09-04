More Heavy Rain Possible Labor Day

Flood Watch continues until Monday night for the entire area. Locally heavy rain will be possible from any of the storms that form tonight and tomorrow, and flooding may become an issue in places. The downpours can be torrential as we saw last night with 2 to 4 inch rain amounts common west of US 127 north of the Bluegrass Parkway. Meanwhile, most of Lexington saw very little rain last night and today. More folks will likely see the heavier rain tomorrow with more widespread storms during your Labor Day.

The wet pattern will be continuing for most of this week.