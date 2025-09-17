More hot and dry days ahead

Our dry heat and sunny days will stick around through the weekend as highs rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. This evening, our temperatures will drop to the upper 50s under a clear sky. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday as highs will once again reach the upper 80s under a mostly clear sky. We continue our dry patter through Saturday before we see our first chance for rain arrive on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms could also arrive alongside the autumn equinox on Monday as we stay in the mid-80s through next week.