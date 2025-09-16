More hot and sunny days ahead

Our string of upper 80-degree days will continue as highs will reach near 90 by the end of the work week. This evening, we will see our temperatures fall to the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday as highs will reach the upper 80s under a mostly clear sky. A few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon. By the end of the work week, highs will reach the upper 80s as rain chances will increase by the weekend. We could cool down back to the mid-80s by the start of next week.