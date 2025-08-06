More of the Same Midweek

There isn't much change in your StormTracker forecast as we reach midweek. We'll see a little more sunshine Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Like yesterday, afternoon/evening showers will be possible, but coverage will be lower. We'll still need to watch for slow moving cells that can drop torrential rain and lead to localized flooding. We're trending warmer and calmer later in the week with near normal highs in the upper 80s this weekend, some may hit 90°. Beyond isolated showers and storms, we won't see our next round of active weather until the middle of next week.