More Rain And Another Flood Watch

Many of us have been catching a bit of a break today from the heavy rain. However, as we were telling you from last week, it's coming back for many of us the next couple of days. A Flood Watch is up area wide through Wednesday as rounds of heavy rain are possible Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Stay Weather Aware!

Overall, it looks to be widespread heavy rain. Basin wide averages should be an inch or more of rainfall through Wednesday. In that scenario, there can be pockets of 2 to 3 inches while other folks not far away may end up with only a quarter or half inch and that's what averages out to the general inch to inch and a half.

This is also highlighted when we look at the excessive rain risk. For nearly all of us tomorrow, it's a slight risk of those flooding rains.

The excessive flooding rain threat will continue into Wednesday as well, but the emphasis may shift a bit more southeast as the slow moving cold front begins to finally push through Kentucky.

One of the big problems with all of this new rain coming in is we simply don't have any place to put it. Across central and eastern Kentucky we're running anywhere from almost double to more than triple the amount of rain. In fact, the very dark areas along the Hal Rogers Parkway and south of Monticello have see over 300% of normal rainfall. It shows up dark because we're off the scale.

But, there is good news. After Wednesday the rain chances begin to decline sharply as the pattern undergoes a fundamental shift. By this weekend, it looks dry and will also be cooler and less humid...so there is hope.