More Rain Coming Through Tomorrow

There's still plenty more rain possible the rest of this week. It still appears the heaviest rain overall will be centered more south compared to north with 1 to 3 inches possible. The bulk of that rain will fall tonight and early tomorrow and then again later on Thursday.

Folks along the Hal Rogers already have seen heavy rain today too. A narrow stripe, roughly 20 miles wide, saw rounds of fairly heavy rain today with the end result being a 1 to 2 inch rain event from Somerset to London to Hazard and Hindman. On either side of that line rainfall amounts were a couple of tenths of an inch or even less.

Rain chances remain likely through the end of the week. However, it's not all equal as the best rain chances are early tomorrow and then again by midday Thursday and lasting into Friday. We could actually see some dry days by either Saturday or especially Sunday.