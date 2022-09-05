More Rain Possible Tuesday But Drier Days Coming

We've seen rounds of heavy rain making thunderstorms through the holiday weekend. The storms have been scattered, so not everyone saw them everyday, but over the course of the 3 day weekend, most folks eventually saw some of these torrential downpours.

As the short work week starts, we may see a few dry days, but not many. Normally, September is our second driest month, but it's not starting that way. We'll have fewer storms around tomorrow and even fewer on Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday may end up dry for a lot of us. Our best shots at a couple of dry days will be to finish the week. The weekend is looking pretty wet from here, but we'll keep an eye on that.

Temperatures will also be at, or just below, normal for most of the week. Clouds may be pretty common keeping them down as we're heading toward the middle third of September. We'll be warm, but not hot, for the next few days.