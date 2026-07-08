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More Scattered Afternoon Showers and Storms Midweek

Rain Chance on the Rise Later this Week
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We've hit the middle of the week and your Stormtracker forecast stays the same, warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Heading into the end of the week, the chance for active weather slowly ramps up. Expect more scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon with locally heavy rain possible. A cold front settles south and briefly stalls this weekend, sparking more widespread showers and storms coming in waves. The overall severe threat is low but heavy rain and flash flooding from repeated rounds will be possible. Highs stay in the 80s through early next week.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18