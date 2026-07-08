More scattered showers and storms for Wednesday

Our summery pattern continues with another round of showers and storms through Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday evening will continue to see showers and storms roll through the Commonwealth, with localized flash flooding possible. Once the sun sets, our storms will begin to die out, leaving us with a quiet evening. Wednesday will be similar to today, with patchy fog in the morning and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Flash flooding will continue to be an issue through the rest of the workweek as we see multiple rounds of showers and storms through Sunday. Friday and Saturday could be our wettest days of the week, as a potent cold front moves across the Commonwealth. Some of us may see over three inches of rain by the end of the weekend.