More Scattered Showers and T-Showers Tuesday

Low pressure slowly spinning to our southwest will spur another unsettled day with mainly afternoon and evening scattered showers and t-showers. Tuesday's highs will top out in the mid 70s with plenty of cloud cover hanging around. The low finally pulls east midweek, we'll see more sunshine breaking through the clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers and storms are still possible later in the day. Above normal warmth follows with highs edging into the 80s Thursday and Friday.