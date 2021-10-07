More Showers and Storm Thursday

That stalled low out west finally drifts north into the Great Lakes but throws one last shot of scattered showers and t-showers our way Thursday. Watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain with considerable breaks in between rounds. Areas that have picked up 1" to 2" or more will need to watch for localized flash flooding if you see additional heavy rain. Highs will stay in the mid 70s with skies ranging between mostly to partly cloudy. A few showers and isolated t-showers hang on Friday but we will clear out the rest of the weekend with highs rising from the upper 70s to low 80s, good news for Keeneland and UK football!