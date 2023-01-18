More Showers and Storms On the Way

Our second round of active weather this week is inbound! We'll end up mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 50s Wednesday. Watch for showers late in the day with a round of gusty showers and t-showers overnight into Thursday morning. There is a marginal risk for severe storms clipping our western counties. The better chance for storms producing damaging wind and isolated tornadoes resides west of I-65, over western Kentucky. We'll still need to watch for strong storms and locally heavy rain as storms track east Thursday morning. We'll dry out Thursday afternoon but the wind will whip with southwest gusts exceeding 40 mph along and after the cold front passes. Highs will drop from the low 60s Thursday to the 40s Friday.