More showers and storms on the way for Tuesday

Happy Monday! Get ready for a wet and muggy workweek as temperatures and our rain chances increase. Tonight, temperatures will stay warm with lows in the lower 70s. We could see a few showers and storms through the evening. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, with highs in the 80s and scattered showers and storms. Our rain chances continue into midweek as temperatures rise to the upper 80s and near 90 by Thursday. Rainfall amounts will vary, but we may see more than an inch by the end of the workweek, with western Kentucky having the best chance of picking up multiple inches.