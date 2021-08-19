More Showers and Storms Thursday

A ripple of low pressure and plenty of moisture to work with will result in an active Thursday. Expect numerous showers and t-showers capable of cranking out heavy rain, localized flash flooding will be possible. It'll be warm and muggy again with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Heading into the weekend expect lingering scattered showers and storms each day with highs climbing back into the mid 80s. We're trending drier and hotter early next week with highs taking a shot at 90°.