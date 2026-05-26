More showers and storms to roll through the Commonwealth

Happy Tuesday! We will have one more rainy day before drier weather finally moves into the Commonwealth. Scattered showers and storms will continue to pass through the Bluegrass overnight as temperatures fall to the mid-60s. Wednesday will be wet with another round of showers and storms, as highs will reach the upper 70s. A drier weather pattern builds across the region as high pressure from the north brings a clearer sky and temperatures near 80 into the weekend. Mid to lower 70s, then arrive for the weekend with a chance for a shower or two on Saturday.