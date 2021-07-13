More Showers and Storms Tuesday

Tuesday will be our final push of numerous showers, storms and locally heavy rain as a cold front drops in and washes out. The good news- we'll see just a few showers and storms developing Wednesday afternoon and just might squeeze in one dry day Thursday before unsettled weather cranks up again this weekend. Expect highs to stay mired in the low 80s Tuesday but gradually warm into the mid 80s as the rain briefly backs off.
Posted at 3:59 AM, Jul 13, 2021
