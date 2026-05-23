More showers on the way

Happy Saturday! Today will be another wet day, with scattered showers and storms. Our highs will stay in the 70s, and we may even see a little sunshine in between our storms. We do have a flood watch in effect for counties along and near the I-64 corridor that will expire this afternoon. By evening, our temperatures will fall into the lower 60s, with a few showers possible. The rest of the weekend will be nearly identical. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with more showers and storms, and Memorial Day will start wet but may see a little dry time by dinner time.