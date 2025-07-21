More Showers, Storms and Heavy Rain Monday

Stay weather aware Monday, our unsettled pattern persists with scattered showers, strong storms (gusty wind) and locally heavy rain. A flood watch remains in effect through Monday evening, with the ground saturated in spots, any additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Highs will stay in the mid 80s and it will stay steamy with very humid air still blanketing the Commonwealth. Active weather winds down Tuesday and highs pressure briefly takes over. In response, we'll see more sunshine and highs soaring back to the low to mid 90s. The heat index will push and exceed triple digits, it will be very hot and humid for a few days before more showers and storms creep back in for the weekend.