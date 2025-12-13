More snow and brutal cold on the horizon

Happy Saturday! We will have another round of snow moving through the Commonwealth this evening and into Sunday morning. Snow totals will vary widely by location, with the heaviest snowfall near Cincinnati. The Lexington area should expect a trace to an inch of additional snow. On the back end of this system, it will be brutally cold, with temperatures dropping into the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Make sure to wear multiple layers on Sunday and Monday morning. By midweek, we will warm up to the 40s, and by Thursday, we will reach the 50s.