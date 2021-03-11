More Soaking Rains

After a week of dry weather, rain has returned, and it will be with us off and on into next week. At this point, although there will be some heavy rain tonight and early Friday, it should not be creating any widespread flooding problems. The rain tapers off Friday afternoon. Specifically for tonight we'll see those periods of rain with a few claps of thunder and lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow starts wet and the rain gradually sinks southward during the day as it ends with highs in the upper 50s.