More Spectacular Fall Weather

Beautiful fall weather from over the weekend keeps on keepin' on Monday through midweek thanks to an expansive and dominant ridge of high pressure. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs climbing from the mid to upper 60s and topping out in the low 70s. Mostly clear skies will provide ideal viewing for the almost full Hunter's Moon Tuesday night. Our next rain chance spikes Thursday with passing cold front but we'll trend dry and quiet again heading into the weekend.