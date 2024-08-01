Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

More Storms And More Mugginess

Tropical Days Continue
731svr.jfif
Max Track
731svr.jfif
Posted
and last updated

After the strong storms of Wednesday, we can do it all over again on Thursday. In this tropical air mass, the storms could be strong or severe and have locally heavy rain. There should be fewer of them though. Partly sunny and muggy otherwise in the 90s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18