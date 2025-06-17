Watch Now
More Storms For Wednesday

Strong Storms With Heavy Rain Possible
There is still a heavy rain potential this evening with a Flood Watch in eastern Kentucky. Waves of tropical type thunderstorms will continue to produce torrential downpours during the evening. The storms will die down after midnight.

We'll see another day or 2 of strong storms with severe weather possible tomorrow evening. Before the severe weather threat, there will be more storms around the area that can also produce heavy rain.

Once we're to Friday, and the official start of summer, the rain chances decrease and temperatures increase with some summer heat.

