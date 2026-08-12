More storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

A noisy and stormy start to Wednesday

It was an active afternoon and evening across the region yesterday as multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms moved through Kentucky. Several Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings were issued as storms brought gusty winds, frequent lightning, torrential rainfall and multiple reports of wind damage.

The storms didn't stop overnight. Training showers and thunderstorms continued into the Wednesday morning hours, bringing plenty of thunder and very heavy rainfall to portions of the area. Several Flash Flood Warnings were issued as storms repeatedly moved over some of the same locations.

By early Wednesday afternoon, we have finally managed to quiet things down for the time being. Most of the widespread heavy rainfall has moved out, although a few lighter showers remain possible.

Another round of storms possible this evening

We'll continue watching areas to our northwest through the afternoon as another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop and eventually move toward the region.

Timing remains somewhat uncertain, but additional storms could arrive later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours. Some of these storms could once again become strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our viewing area under a Level 2 out of 5, or Slight Risk, for severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather concern, although some storms could also produce hail. A brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out, but the tornado threat is lower than the damaging wind threat.

Flash flooding remains a major concern

While we are watching the severe weather potential, flash flooding is one of our biggest concerns through tonight.

There is plenty of moisture available for storms to produce very efficient rainfall, with some thunderstorms capable of producing rainfall rates greater than an inch per hour. That's especially concerning because several locations have already picked up significant rainfall from repeated rounds of storms.

Additional storms moving over the same locations could quickly cause water to rise, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Fayette, Scott, Franklin, Anderson, Woodford, Jessamine, Garrard, Mercer, Madison, Clark and Boyle counties are among the areas facing a higher excessive rainfall threat Wednesday. The rest of the viewing area also continues to have a slight risk for flash flooding.

An Areal Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the area through Thursday morning as additional heavy rainfall remains possible.

Storm chances continue Thursday and Friday

Unfortunately, Wednesday will not be our final opportunity for showers and thunderstorms this week.

Additional disturbances moving through the region will keep shower and storm chances in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Coverage should gradually begin trending downward, but scattered storms will remain possible.

Storm chances decrease as weekend heat builds

Our weather pattern should gradually begin changing as we approach the weekend.

High pressure will begin building into the region, which should push the main corridor for organized thunderstorms farther north and northeast. That means our storm chances should gradually decrease, especially by Saturday and Sunday.

However, we'll trade the active storm pattern for increasing heat and humidity.

Temperatures will warm heading into the weekend, and heat index values could reach the triple digits across much of the area Saturday and Sunday. Overall, conditions should become quieter heading into the weekend, but we'll continue watching for any lingering isolated storm chances along with the returning heat.