More Strong to Severe Storms Inbound Monday

Here we go again, stay weather aware Monday! Another round of showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front with the main threat for severe storms (damaging wind and heavy rain) across southeastern counties in the afternoon/evening. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. The good news, we'll finally catch a break from active weather for a few days as high pressure takes over. We'll enjoy sunshine with highs climbing from the upper 70s to the low/mid 80s through midweek. The bad news, this timing sets us up for more showers and storms this weekend.