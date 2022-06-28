More Sun No Rain

Clouds kept temperatures down a bit today. That won't be the case tomorrow as we'll enjoy a mostly sunny sky and a hotter afternoon. With the dry air in place, temperatures will jump up rapidly during the morning. We'll begin the day in the 50s again, which for late June is really cool. By the latter part of the day we'll actually be above normal with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chances remain nil for us Wednesday.

LEX 18

The reason we can see a 30 degree jump in temperatures is the very dry air we have in place. When we check our Muggy Meter, dew points in the 40s this time of the year are exceptionally unusual and give us the set up for the large temperature swings. The Muggies (dew points in the 70s) will be arriving late on Thursday and really settle in starting on Friday and last through the holiday weekend.

LEX 18

The heat is coming too. We'll see the peak on Thursday and it'll still be in the 90s on Friday, except Friday will be a really muggy day. We'll see a gradual cool off to about normal through the holiday weekend. The cool down will come from added cloud cover and those better rain chances.

LEX 18

We do need the rain desperately in places. We've seen this set up several times over the last few weeks where there are higher rain chances and then we've watched the systems underperform in how much rain they actually produce. If the high rain chances shown end up with not a whole lot in the rain buckets, our drought situation heading into mid summer could get nasty.